Wam Microcap Ltd (WMI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 23rd

Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th. This is a boost from Wam Microcap’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.12.
About Wam Microcap
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Wam Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.