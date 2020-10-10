WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (WAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.33.

Get WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) alerts:

In other WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 252,784 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$383,978.90 ($274,270.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,342 shares of company stock worth $1,181,173.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.