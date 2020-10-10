Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE HCC opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 306,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 295,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

