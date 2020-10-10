WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HSBC cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock remained flat at $$1.65 on Monday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.