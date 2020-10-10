Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $586.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

