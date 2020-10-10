Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.