Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Argus from $225.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.97.

NYSE W opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $1,329,315.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,290.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,618 shares of company stock worth $72,219,085. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

