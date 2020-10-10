WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. 840,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.