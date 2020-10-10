Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $682,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,864. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

