Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.76.

ALXN opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

