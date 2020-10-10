Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.59.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,320.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.