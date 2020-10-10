Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AVROBIO by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

