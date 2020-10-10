Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.
Shares of AVRO stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AVROBIO by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.