WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Up 4.7%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

