Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $8.50

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a tender rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Noble Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,350,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 407,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.