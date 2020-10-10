Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $153.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of WING opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

