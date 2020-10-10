Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Price Target to $8.50

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NBL opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 143.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

