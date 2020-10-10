WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

