WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered WESCO International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of WCC opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz purchased 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 969,712 shares of company stock valued at $34,694,695 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in WESCO International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

