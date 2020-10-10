West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.04

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.54. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 26,907 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

