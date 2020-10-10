West Oak Capital LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,979,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,324. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

