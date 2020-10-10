West Oak Capital LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. 1,237,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,349. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

