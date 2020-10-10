West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 172,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 96.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. 13,689,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,623,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

