West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.54. 3,040,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,770. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.90.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

