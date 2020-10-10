West Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.69. 2,861,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,692. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.