West Oak Capital LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,417,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,092,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,961,000 after acquiring an additional 504,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,167,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

