West Oak Capital LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.