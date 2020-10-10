West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 2,687,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

