West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,926. The company has a market cap of $311.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.03. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $328.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

