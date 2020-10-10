West Oak Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.