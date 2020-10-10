Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.