Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) vs. American Energy Partners (NYSE:AEPT) Critical Review

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and American Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.64 $60.98 million $1.77 11.14 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats American Energy Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

