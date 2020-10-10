Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

