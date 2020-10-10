Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.11.

WHR stock opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

