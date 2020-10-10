Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 8,272 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

