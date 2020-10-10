Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 8,272 shares.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

