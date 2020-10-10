Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

