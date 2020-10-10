Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $236.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $1,440,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $81,488,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 321.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 275.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $225.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

