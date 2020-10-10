Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $81,488,527. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

