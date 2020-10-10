Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

XNCR stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xencor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Xencor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

