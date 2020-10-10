XIO Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $346,252.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008652 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,541,533 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars.

