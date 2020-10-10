Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) alerts:

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.