Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE:YELP opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 39.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,101 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 106.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

