Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.77. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. UBS Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,829. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 93.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

