Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 853,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,583. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.