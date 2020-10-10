Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioNano Genomics.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.30.

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.