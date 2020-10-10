Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,453,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,580,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,828. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.