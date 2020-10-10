Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,453,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,580,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,828. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
