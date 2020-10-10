Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

