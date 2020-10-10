Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $132.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It is also benefiting from growth across government, education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris has strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth. Further, the passage of Windows 10 replacement cycle might mar CDW’s prospects. The stock underperformed the industry in the YTD period.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

