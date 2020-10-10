Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. Research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 53.1% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

