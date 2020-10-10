Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

GAIA opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gaia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.